Central Bank will not permit Brexit ‘brass plate’ operations in Ireland

Financial services companies looking to retain their passporting rights post a hard-Brexit by moving to Ireland must establish a “substantive presence” here, a Central Bank executive has said, noting that there is potential for a “material” increase in financial companies moving to Dublin from London once the UKleaves the European Union.

Speaking at a Deloitte briefing on Brexit,Gerry Cross, director of policy & risk at the Central Bank acknowledged that Brexit “poses a number of challenges for Ireland and the Central Bank”, but added that it also offers the potential for a “material increase” in the number of applications for authorisation by the Central Bank due to the possible loss of passporting rights of UK-authorised entities.

This has already been in evidence, as companies such as Lloyds, the London insurance market, and Morgan Stanley all being cited as potential contenders for an Irish operation post-Brexit.

However, Mr Cross warned that the regulator will seek evidence of a “substantive presence” from applications.

“We will in general want to see that the board and the management of the entity are located here such that that the business is run from here. We will want to be satisfied that the mind and will of the entity are located here; that the decision-making happens here,” he said.

“I think one thing that we will want to be very clearly satisfied about is that the risks that are associated with the business of the entity are governed, remunerated, managed and mitigated in and by that entity. That obviously flows through to the staffing that we would expect to see,” he added, noting that it would not make much business sense “to place a disconnected head in Ireland while the operations are run and the business is conducted elsewhere”.