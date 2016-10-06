Central Bank questions budget giveaway plan

The Central Bank’s chief economist has questioned the need for additional stimulus in a strongly growing economy, as the Government prepares to unveil €1 billion of extra public spending and tax cuts in Budget 2017 next week.

“It’s reasonable to say that in view of the current state of the economy it’s very hard to argue the case that the economy needs fiscal stimulus,” Gabriel Fagan, the organisation’s chief economist, told reporters in Dublin at the unveiling of the bank’s latest quarterly bulletin.

“An economy growing at 4.5 per cent, [with] unemployment coming down, is this an economy that needs a fiscal stimulus? Probably not.”

Delivering what are likely to be the last public comments by the Central Bank ahead of what is set to be a third expansionary budget in a row, following about €30 billion of austerity measures during the financial crisis, Mr Fagan welcomed the fact that the Government’s plans are within European Union fiscal rules.

Political consensus

He noted, too, that it is up to the Government and Oireachtas to set budget measures and that Ireland stands out in Europe in having a broad political consensus to abide by the rules.

“It is certainly not the case in other countries,” he said.

And while government debt has fallen from a crisis-time peak of 123 per cent of gross domestic product to about 80 per cent as of the first three months of this year, Mr Fagan said Ireland now needed to look at setting its own long-term debt goals. He suggested that these needed to be more ambitious than a debt ratio of 60 per cent of GDP, which EU countries are required to aim for at a minimum.

A 60 per cent rate, set mainly with larger economies in mind, is “probably not appropriate for Ireland,” Mr Fagan said, particularly as GDP growth tends to be skewed by the activities of multinationals in Ireland and not necessarily reflective of the underlying economy.

However, Mr Fagan declined to say what sort of measurement Ireland should target, as the Central Statistics Office and Irish Fiscal Advisory Council review how best to provide insight and understanding of all aspects of the economy in light of revelation in July that GDP soared by 26 per cent in 2015.