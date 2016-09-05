Central Bank governor stresses need for budgetary prudence

Central Bank governor Philip Lane has warned the Government not to base budgetary changes around temporary spikes in tax revenue.

In a pre-budget letter to the Minister for Finance, Prof Lane said the Government would be wise to assume that a significant portion of the current surge in corporation tax may be temporary in nature.

Exchequer returns, published last week, show corporation tax receipts for the year are currently running €500 million ahead of target.

Experts have linked the windfall to a handful of multinationals which purchased intellectual property assets from rival subsidiaries on foot of the global clampdown on tax avoidance.

In his letter, Prof Lane acknowledged inherent volatility in the Irish economy did not make it easy to calculate a sustainable path for tax revenues.

He said the Government needed to work on alternative ways for measuring the economy because of the recent anomalies in gross domestic product (GDP).

“The well-known interpretation issues with measured GDP for Ireland makes it obvious that standard fiscal indicators (expressed as ratios of GDP) need to be supplanted by locally-developed targets that are robust to statistical issues,” he said.

The Governor also noted that while the European framework prescribed a target ceiling for public debt, which is 60 per cent of GDP, there were compelling reasons to develop a national target.

Ireland’s revised 26 per cent growth rate for last year saw the State’s national debt fell to below 80 per cent of GDP, down from 94 per cent prior to the revision.

Professor Lane said that while the low interest rate environment may reduce debt servicing costs, interest rates will eventually normalise, “even if the speed of reversion is quite uncertain”.

The Central Bank Governor said that budgetary decisions should be embedded in a long-term strategy that recognises the implications of an ageing population for expenditure on pensions and healthcare.

Prof Lane also warned that any fiscal measures in support of the Government’s housing strategy should be targeted to avoid aggravating the current distortions in the residential property sector.