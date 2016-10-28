Central Bank governor: Brexit poses “major downside” risks

Central Bank governor Philip Lane said on Friday that Brexit poses a “major downside risk” to the Irish economy.

Speaking at an event in London, Mr Lane also said that if the UK doesn’t secure EU passporting rights for goods and services as it exits the EU, it is likely to see a migration of financial services to other parts of the block.

“In a post Brexit environment, it is unlikely that financial activity will cluster in a single location in the euro area, since no individual location offers a close substitute to London,” Mr Lane said. “The decentralised nature of the Eurosystem, with monetary operations largely executed through the national central banks, may also facilitate a multi-polar financial system in the euro area.”

The comments come as Ireland vies with cities such as Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam to lure financial services activities from London, as the UK is seen losing its ability to passport into the EU if it opts for a so-called “hard Brexit”.