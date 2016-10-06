Central Bank cuts consumption and export forecasts post-Brexit

The Central Bank has shaved its personal consumption, exports and overall economic growth forecasts for this year and warned risks to these projections “remain clearly tilted to the downside” in the wake of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

The organisation lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth for this year by 0.4 per centage points to 4.5 per cent and left its 2017 projection unchanged at 3.6 per cent, having downgraded its estimates more materially in July in the wake of the surprise Brexit vote.

“Signals in relation to consumer spending have become more mixed, although the balance of evidence across a range of indicators points to only a marginal slowdown, with consumer spending supported by solid gains in employment and rising earnings,” the Central Bank said in its latest quarterly bulletin, published on Thursday.

The Central Bank lowered its forecast for personal spending growth, which rebounded two years ago following years as consumers showed the first signs of recovery from the financial crisis, to 3.8 per cent for this year from 4 per cent previously. Its 2017 forecast has come back to 2.2 per cent from 2.3 per cent.

It sees underlying domestic demand, a preferred measure of the economy by some analysts given how multinationals activities can skew the headline figures, slowing to 4 per cent this year from 5 per cent in 2015, before easing further to 2.7 per cent in 2017. It has raised its forecasts for the economic contribution from activity in aircraft leasing and multinationals moving intellectual property.

Exports

Export growth is likely to slow to 5.6 per cent this year from a previous projection of 6.4 per cent, before easing back to 4.4 per cent in 2017, according to the Central Bank.

“Given the close relationship between the Irish and UK economies, a slowdown in UK growth and a weakening of sterling against the euro would adversely affect those sectors with a high dependence on exports to the UK,” it said.

The euro has surged by more than 14 per cent since the UK referendum on June 23 to a five-year high of 88p and some, including analysts in Investec and UBS, see the exchange rate reaching 90p by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank said that the initial fears in relation to Brexit “have given way to a more sanguine assessment in recent months, against the background of some more positive UK economic data” and as the Bank of England has signalled it will act, if necessary, shore up the world’s fifth largest economy.

“While this leads to the judgement that it is not appropriate at this point to make a further negative Brexit adjustment to the forecasts, the potential for adverse macroeconomic, financial and currency market effects to quickly re-emerge remains,” the report said. “Risks to the latest forecasts remain clearly tilted to the downside.”

With an eye on the unveiling of the 2017 Budget next week, the Central Bank said “a prudent fiscal strategy remains essential, given the negative loops between fiscal stability, financial stability and macroeconoimc stability.”

It also said that the Government set long-term targets that are “robust to statistical issue”, clearly a reference to the 26 per cent GDP growth rate for 2015 that had little to do with the underlying economy.

Uncertainties

“While the uncertainties in relation to the measurement of economic growth make it more difficult to calculate the underlying path for tax revenues, it would be prudent to assume that some fraction of the recent surge in corporation tax revenues might be temporary in nature,” it said.

Corporation tax rose to €4.16 billion for the first nine months of the year from €3.9 billion for the same period in 2015, according to the last Exchequer Return figures, published earlier this week.