Casa Systems to create 50 new jobs in Limerick

US technology company Casa Systems is to create 50 new jobs over the next three years at its new international operations in Limerick.

The company will be located in the National Technology Park in Limerick and initial operations will include manufacturing, distribution, customer technical support and related activities

Casa, a provider of fixed, mobile and Wi-Fi network solutions for ultra-broadband services, said the new operation will allow it to support its continued growth internationally, bringing it closer to its European customers and acting as a base for non-US activity. The company is also evaluating the potential for research & development opportunities in the future.

“Casa is very excited to establish operations in Limerick,” said Lucy Xie, senior

vice president of operations for Casa. “Workforce talent is always a key factor when selecting a new location. With a growing reputation for its highly-skilled technical, logistics and manufacturing talent pool, Limerick moved to the top of the list.”

Limerick has been the subject of a number of job announcements in recent weeks, with US website provider WP Enginge also choosing the city for its customer support hub with the promise of 100 jobs over the next three years, and Fazzi Healthcare announcing 100 jobs.