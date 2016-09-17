Cantillon: will Government fall at first budgetary hurdle?

Could Ireland be following Spain into a political quagmire?

Customary squabbles over the budget have given way to speculation over whether the Government will survive.

Customary squabbles over the budget have given way to speculation over whether the Government will survive.

 

What a difference a year makes! This time 12 months ago Fine Gael and Labour were gearing up for the biggest budget giveaway of their tenure in office – one that was meant to secure them a second term.

The only question was whether to call the election straight after announcing a series of tax cuts, including the phasing out of the universal social charge, or wait a little longer for Labour to recover more ground in the polls.

Fast forward a year and a fragile FG-led minority Government, beset by infighting and increasingly outflanked by a resurgent Fianna Fáil, hangs by a shoelace, while Labour, now banished to the political wilderness, looks on from the opposition benches.

Throw in the renewed spotlight on Ireland’s tax code courtesy of the EU’s ruling on Apple, the “leprechaun economics” tag now attached to our growth stats and the perennial issues of health and housing, and you’ve got a combustible mix.

Understandably the customary squabble over the size of the proposed budgetary adjustment which has marked the build-up to previous budgets has given way to speculation over whether the Government will survive.

Rival’s support

Fine Gael trails Fianna Fáil by nine point in the polls, a deficit not seen since the halcyon days of 2008 prior to the crash, and yet the party is relying on its rival’s support to get the budget across the line.

Dublin stockbroker Investec appeared to be sticking its neck out back in June by predicting we would be facing into another election by Christmas; now the forecast looks a distinct possibility.

“We have repeatedly outlined our view that a second election is likely to be held in 2016, with next month’s budget being the most obvious catalyst for such an event,” Investec analyst Philip O’Sullivan said in the broker’s latest economic outlook report.

He also noted that, given the lack of meaningful policy differences between the various centrist parties, another election was unlikely to result “in any real change”. Could Ireland be following Spain into a political quagmire?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.