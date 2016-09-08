Cantillon: More sophisticated line on tax needed

Minister’s speech has little to do with real debate on what happened in Apple case

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell-O’Connor’s speech carried all the old clichés. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell-O’Connor’s speech carried all the old clichés. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

 

There is a strong defence which can be put up in relation to the Apple tax case – and on the wider issue of Ireland’s corporate tax structure. But it is not represented by the statement made on Wednesday by Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell-O’Connor in the Dáil debate.

The Minister’s speech carried all the old clichés. Ireland would “stand by our 12.5 per cent corporation tax rate”. Multinational companies here make “real goods and provide real services”. It is “cut-throat out there” when Ireland goes to attract foreign investment.

All these statements may be true. But they have little to do with the real debate on what happened in the Apple case, or where we should go next.There was, for years, a kind of duality to multinational investment here.

Major companies put in massive investment, but alongside this they created sophisticated financial structures which were a part in an international chain of tax avoidance.

A more sophisticated line or argument is needed to combat criticisms of Ireland – and to plot a way for the future. There is little point trotting out the old line about the 12.5 per cent rate when it is not the issue – the issue is the mechanisms put in place to avoid paying this rate on much of the income moving through Ireland.

Ireland’s case needs to be based on a few fundamentals. We collected all the tax that was legally due here. Much of the problem relates to the US tax system.

We have removed, or are removing, some of the more aggressive tax planning devices here. And we fully support the moves to co-operate with other countries to limit the ability of multinationals to legally avoid tax in future.

Combined with a robust legal challenge to the Apple ruling, these lines provide a credible way forward for Ireland. Of course we need to recognise the importance of multinational investment and fight to attract more.

However, to succeed here we need to put up a case internationally that Ireland’s corporate tax regime has changed, and will continue to evolve and will be solid for the future. Pretending that everything has always been perfect is not the place to start.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.