Cantillon: Doubts over Draghi’s ECB bond-buying policy

Institute is spending €80bn a month pumping cash into the euro zone economy

The dilemma facing Mario Draghi is even more acute. Falling share prices and falling bond prices do not usually go together. Photograph: Filip Singer/EPA

The dilemma facing Mario Draghi is even more acute. Falling share prices and falling bond prices do not usually go together. Photograph: Filip Singer/EPA

 

Poor Mario Draghi. The ECB is spending €80 billion a month pumping cash into the euro zone economy by buying bonds.

At his press conference on Thursday he signalled that this would continue full steam ahead, said key ECB committees were looking at how it worked and kept up the line that it could continue past next March, if needed.

On Thursday, the NTMA auctioned €1 billion of 10-year bonds at an interest rate of just 0.33 per cent. On Friday, the same bonds were trading at 0.46 per cent. Those who bought from the NTMA may be feeling a little sore, but that’s life. Call it good luck of good judgment, but it shows just how tricky markets are at the moment.

Of course interest rates are still ridiculously low. German 10-year bond yields have been in negative territory – meaning investors were guaranteed a loss if they held the bonds to maturity.

On Friday, they crept into positive territory, with a yield of 0.004 per cent, nearly as high as the rate the European Commission claimed Apple was paying in tax. On any criteria this is still extraordinary. But the question is are we looking at some kind of turning point?

In the United States, a string of senior Fed voices have been out suggesting that an interest rate rise there in September remains possible. Analysts are still trying to work out whether this is preparing the way for a rise, or whether the Fed, like the rest of us, doesn’t know what it should do.

The dilemma facing Draghi is even more acute. Falling share prices and falling bond prices do not usually go together.

They signal a real questioning of whether the ECB policy is enough to revive the euro zone economy.

The trouble for Draghi is that ECB politics – and the opposition of Germany, may stop him doing much more.

And when interest rates are zero and your are spending €80 billion a month buying bonds, there may not be a lot more you can do.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.