California firm to add 50 jobs to Cork

Alien Vault, a security management solutions provider, has announced plans to add up to 50 highly skilled roles in the next 2 years to its existing team in Cork. The announcement came after the company officially opened a new sales and technical support centre on Friday.

The California headquartered company’s Cork office was opened in 2014 and, in response to growth in the EMEA region, the company moved to a newly developed space that has the capacity to support up to 100 staff.

“I am very much looking forward to the next stage of our success story, to expanding our talented tech support and sales team in Cork to service our EMEA customers and to continuing our rapid global growth strategy” said Barmak Meftah, president and chief executive of Alien Vault.

Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, said “Alienvault adds to the growing cluster of cyber security companies that are locating in Ireland at the moment. Cork, in particular, already has an established cluster of online security firms in place.”

Alien Vault has been listed as one of Deloitte’s ‘technology fast 500’ companies in North America.