Business Podcast: ‘There’s no EU deal for Britain’, says McCoy

Britain will not strike a deal with the EU on the basis of Theresa May’s Brexit speech yesterday, according IBEC CEO Danny McCoy.

Speaking to the Irish Times Inside Business podcast on Wednesday, he said the British Prime Minister knows it’s going to be a no deal and she offered up a “fairly appalling vista for Irish business” in her speech.

“I think she knows it’s a no deal,” he said. “I think they’re out and they’re going to be aggressively looking for that trade deal and we can expect aggressiveness coming on the corporate tax rate as well.”

Business podcast

McCoy was joined by economist Jim Power, who said the Irish Government badly needs to devote more serious attention to Brexit and appoint a minister with responsibility for it as a matter of urgency.

“It’s not a job that’s going to last a year or two, this is a long term job,” he said.

Britain has some cards to play in the negotiations, according to Cliff Taylor, who said their G7 status and strategic military importance will play in their favour.

The panel also discussed how Ireland will need to ramp up infrastructure and address issues like spiralling rents and personal taxation levels, if companies are to be enticed to move here post-Brexit.

Later in the podcast Industry Correspondent Martin Wall and economist Sean Barrett discuss the problems and potential solutions for insolvency-threatened Bus Éireann.