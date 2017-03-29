Business Podcast: Tackling the two tier recovery

On the latest Inside Business podcast, Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on jobs and enterprise, Niall Collins, criticised the Fine Gael led government for permitting a two tier economic recovery to take hold across the country.

The Limerick TD said the idea that Dublin’s cup must overflow in order for the recovery trickle down to the rest of the country has to change.

Inside Business Podcast

However, president of the National College of Ireland and former CEO of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, Gina Quin, said it should not be a case of ‘us versus them’, but rather one of how a prosperous Dublin can help to drive growth in the regional economies.

Later in the podcast, the panel discussed Brexit and British prime minister Theresa May’s triggering of article 50, beginning what are likely to be lengthy negotiations with the EU.

Irish Times business editor Cliff Taylor took us through the timeline and what happens next, while economist Jim Power said that anyone who claims to know how the talks might turn out is mad. He also reiterated his calls for the appointment of a Brexit minister as a matter of urgency.