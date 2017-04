Business Podcast: Is this a new housing bubble?

Another sharp rise in house prices in the first quarter of 2017 has left some wondering if the market is not once again overheating. Is the bubble back? What exactly is driving the rise, and can we expect acceleration to slow as more housing is supplied? We ask architect Mel Reynolds and economist Marian Finnegan of Sherry Fitzgerald.

Podcast On this week’s show we also look at the commercial property market and the arrival of Relm, a new commercial lending fund venture, co-founded by Richard Barrett. It will invest €200 million in Irish projects over seven years. We talk to chief executive Paul Dowling about what he sees as Relm’s advantage over traditional lenders.