Business confidence up despite instability, PwC survey shows

Some of the world’s top executives are shrugging off concerns about the global economy as new research shows that business confidence is up this year despite the threat of political stability across the globe.

A survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) of more than 1,300 chief executives commissioned to coincide with the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland has found that business confidence among senior executives has increased since last year. Some 38 per cent of those surveyed were confident about their company’s growth prospects compared with 35 per cent last year.

Similarly, 29 per cent believe global economic growth will pick up in 2017, compared with 27 per cent in 2016.

In Ireland, however, the picture is less positive, with Irish businesses more cautious than a year ago, primarily as a result of Brexit. Three-quarters of businesses in Ireland expect revenue growth this year, compared with 88 per cent last year.

Ciarán Kelly of PwC Ireland said Ireland was more exposed than most countries to the challenges of Brexit and possible changes in US tax policy under the Trump administration.

“With both events, there is going to be a significant period of uncertainty which is weighing on business confidence. In particular, it remains to be seen exactly how the US tax policy will play out,” he said.

Investor sentiment

Nonetheless, Mr Kelly said the study reflected a certain improvement in investor sentiment in Ireland and across the world. “We are seeing more of a willingness to invest than we have seen in the last 10 years. The prospect of a new focus on spending and investment under the incoming US regime is reflecting a political willingness to move away from austerity.”

Launching the 20th annual Global CEO survey in Davos, PwC global chairman Bob Moritz welcomed the findings of the report.

“Despite a tumultuous 2016, CEO confidence is moving back up – albeit slowly and still a long way from the levels we saw back in 2007,” he said. “But there are signs of optimism right across the globe, including in the UK and US where, despite predictions of a Trump slump and a Brexit exit, CEOs’ confidence in their companies’ growth are up from 2016.”

The relatively upbeat picture will be welcomed by the global business community who are meeting in Davos against a background of growing political uncertainty following the electoral success of Donald Trump and the decision by Britain to leave the European Union.

Both events are likely to loom large over the five-day event which opens on Monday evening at the exclusive Swiss ski resort, with a number of sessions dedicated to the theme of globalisation and the problem of growing inequality.

Policy priorities

A study by the World Economic Forum released on Monday shows that median incomes declined by 2.4 per cent between 2008 and 2013 across 26 advanced economies. The report called for a change in policy priorities to respond to the “insecurity and inequality” accompanying technological change and globalisation.

It follows a report from Oxfam released on the eve of the summit which found that eight individuals own the same wealth as 3.6 billion of the world’s poorest people.

Among the key global figures attending the 47th annual World Economic Forum is Chinese premier Xi Jinping who will address the forum on Tuesday. It is the first time a Chinese leader has attended the event.

Davos will also see the usual smattering of celebrities flying in for the occasion. Pop star and Unicef global ambassador Shakira will make her first appearance at Davos, while Davos regulars will.i.am and Matt Damon will also attend.

Climate change will again be a central theme of the five-day forum, with former US vice-president and climate change campaigner Al Gore hosting a number of events. Outgoing US vice-president Joe Biden will also make one of his final public appearances as US vice-president, launching a cancer initiative on Wednesday.