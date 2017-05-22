Budget will have to limit tax cuts and spending, commission warns

Ireland will have to make a “substantial fiscal effort” in the upcoming budget to stay within the provisions of EU fiscal rules, the European Commission has warned.

In its latest round of country-specific recommendations, Brussels warned that because of last-minute changes to spending in Budget 2017, Ireland was now at risk of deviating from its budgetary targets in 2018.

As a result, the Commission recommended limiting the scope of tax cuts and spending increases while adopting additional measures to broaden the tax base.

It also cautioned against using any windfall gains such as proceeds from asset sales for anything other reducing national debt.

In its latest budgetary assessment of Ireland, the Commission said while economic recovery here was robust with output expected to grow at a solid pace, the outlook had become more uncertain, creating risks for the still fragile public finances.

“Therefore, more efforts should be taken to make revenue more resilient to economic fluctuations and adverse shocks,”

Sepcifically,the Commission said the Government’s plan to introduce a so-called rainy-day fund as a buffer against future shocks should be advanced.

It also advocated reducing the Government’s reliance on highly concentrated and volatile revenue sources.

The Government has been criticised for using an unexpected windfall in corporate tax receipts to boost public spending.

“A balanced composition of different tax sources and broader tax bases improve revenue stability in the face of economic volatility,” it said.

The Commission said efforts to broaden the Irish tax base had been limited while recent tax measures had been focused on cuts and reliefs.

It noted that the Government’s cost/ benefit analysis of the reduced VAT rate for the hospitality sector was pending.

The Commission said while property taxes were considered to be one of the most growth-friendly revenue sources, Irish revenues from immovable property only amounted to 1 per cent of gross domestic product in 2014, compared to the EU average of 1.6 per cent.

The Commission highlighted that the most severe infrastructure shortcomings in Ireland were in transport, water services and housing.

It said that demand for new housing currently exceeded supply “by a wide margin” in the country’s main urban areas.

“As a result, residential property prices and rents continue to increase rapidly, in turn resulting in a recent high increase in housing exclusion and homelessness,” it said.

However, it concluded that while there was currently no evidence of overvaluation in the property market, but constraints limiting the supply of housing could generate macro-financial risks if they are not resolved.

“A coherent and timely spatial plan would help to deliver new homes in the right areas,” it said.