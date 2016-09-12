Budget cuts to USC would favour higher earners - Social Justice Ireland

Proposed changes to the universal social charge (USC) would disproporationately favour higher earners and could be “profoundly unfair” on lower income workers, a new study found on Monday.

According to Social Justice Ireland, changing the income taxation system through the elimination of the first three rates of the USC “is an expensive and unfair policy path”.

“Some tax proposals currently being considered by Government should be rejected because they would give far greater benefit to people earning higher incomes than to lower income employees” said Dr Seán Healy, director of Social Justice Ireland, arguing that the impact of some of the proposals could be “profoundly unfair” on lower income workers..

The study considers the impact of the following changes to the USC:

* The elimination of the current 1% USC rate – that applies to income below € 12,012 (full year cost € 247m)

*The elimination of the current 3% USC rate – that applies to income between € 12,012 and €18,668 (full year cost €471m);

*The elimination of the current 5.5% USC rate – that applies to income between €18,668 and € 70,044 (full year cost €2,024m)

According to Social Justice Ireland, the total cost of these changes would be € 2,742 million in a full tax year - or almost 14 per cent of the expected income taxation yield in 2016. But the gains it says, are “ heavily skewed” towards those on the highest incomes.

For example, a single worker earning above € 70,044 would gain € 3,145 a year, more than 4.5 times the gains for a worker on € 25,000. Similarly, couples with two incomes totalling € 125,000 would gain over € 4,000 per annum, almost three times the amount that goes to a similar middle-income couple on € 50,000.

Budget 2017

However, while cuts to USC have been signalled in this year Budget, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has previously said: “We want everyone on an income to gain from this. But we want the gains to be proportionate.”

The elimination of the PAYE credit – worth € 1,650 a year – for those on higher incomes is seen as one of the key ways to take back some of the gains from the better off.