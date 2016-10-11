Budget 2017: Up to €319m for transport

The Government plans to spend €319 million on roads and public transport next year as part of an overall €4.5 billion investment in infrastructure.

Announcing plans for next year, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, said that €319 million would be allocated to transport development such as regional and local road improvements in 2017.

Mr Donohoe said that the money would cover the completion of Dublin’s Luas cross-city expansion by the end of nex year.

It would also include spending on building and improving roads such as the Gorey to Enniscorthy route and the New Ross by-pass.