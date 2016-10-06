Budget 2017 Town: What Tralee wants from the budget

Tralee’s vital statistics

Population: 23,357

Households: 9,127

Houses with broadband: 5,347

Number of children: 6,097

Average house price: €135,000

Number who completed third level: 417

Source: CSO

The solicitor

Joe Mannix

Tralee solicitor Joe Mannix has practised for 30 years from his base in Castle Street, a short walk from the town’s iconic courthouse.

Tralee, like other provincial towns in rural Ireland, is “bereft” of industry now. Budget 2017 could take specific measures to begin to right this serious deficit, Joe believes.

“Tralee had a great history of industry. We need measures to create productive jobs,” he said.

Retail business is suffering badly in the town centre and an initiative tried in the UK to promote town centres there should be looked at in Ireland, he adds.

This would involve a remission from rates for a period of five years for new businesses. He cites the example of two new retailers, with potential, that have folded in nearby streets after just a year or two.

From the legal point of view, like other solicitors in Tralee, Joe would also like to see a capital sum set aside in the budget specifically for the Tralee courthouse.

The Tralee courthouse, which hosts the District Court, Circuit Court and High Court, not to mention coroners’ courts, and now annual sittings of the Central Criminal Court, is one of just five courthouses nationwide which has not been upgraded.

The poor state of the courthouse, a listed building which dates back to 1835, has been the subject of council motions as well as a Dáil question and has been subject to criticism by judges in recent years.

Tralee has just two courtrooms and no separate facilities for huge lists of family law cases which extend now until the late evening.

It has no wheelchair access, unless by prior appointment, no press facilities, and the first court sitting this year heard District Court Judge James O’Connor hit out at the “noise and filth” of Tralee courthouse. He said he finds it the most awkward court in Kerry and Cork.

Earlier this year an old army barracks at Ballymullen was being assessed for a new court complex, Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald indicated in a reply to a Dáil question by Michael Healy-Rae TD. The Minister said improved facilities for court users are required in Tralee but it would not be possible to provide improved facilities within the current courthouse site,

Office staff have had to move to rented offices because of health and safety and other issues.

Business leaders and public representatives and the law society in Tralee do not want to see the court house relocate and have come up with proposals which would see surrounding land being used for and extension.

“A capital sum to extend and preserve the courthouse and bring administration back to it – the Post Office are happy to make space. It’s a landmark building. We don’t want it out of town,” said Mannix.

The homemaker

Karen Pullen

Married mother of two boys, Tralee woman Karen Pullen is a homemaker whose husband, Gavin, works outside the home.

The cost of education, health, the USC, and lack of breaks for women or men in the home whose spouses are employed, are among Karen’s priorities for Budget 2017

Son Sean, aged 14, is sitting the Junior Cert while 10-year-old Luke is in primary school.

“The cost of education is extremely high. And the new Junior Cert now will mean the books cannot be passed down,” says Karen.

School locker fees, books, contributions to a variety of school needs all fall on parents. There should be better funding for schools “to relieve the burden on parents,” she adds.

She says boys uniforms especially, they go through so many of them, should be generic and not require a crest and this alone would be a cost saving for hard -pressed parents.

“We want to educate our children and if we don’t there won’t be a work force,” she said.

Health care is also of major concern. It took 14 months to arrange for one of her children to see a consultant under the public health system.

The universal social charge has impacted heavily on the family finances.

“I hope the USC goes – the USC takes a massive chunk,” she said.

She believes families with one parent working and one full-time in the home get little or no breaks. Karen, who gave up work after having her second baby, would love to go back to college to study cookery at third level at IT Tralee but at the moment it would be financially unviable as she would not be eligible for financial assistance with fees.

“Because Gavin is working, I won’t get help,” she says adding that if both of them were on social welfare she would get assistance.

The Pensioner

Kitty Enright

Pensioner Kitty Enright wants “fair play for pensioners” in the budget.

“I hope to get back entitlements lost due to austerity,” Kitty says, citing cuts to her fuel and phone allowances and the two-week Christmas bonus which has been only partially restored.

“The worst thing was the death grant. We would like to see that restored. And the medical card has been taken off an awful lot of pensioners,” she added.

She would also like to see “a pay increase” in the budget.

“They are not free payments. We worked for them all our lives,” stresses Kitty, a mother of four, grandmother of six and a great grandmother of three.

She believes the cuts to home help to 15 minutes, when people hadn’t enough in an hour, should be reversed. Perhaps a new centralised care system is needed whereby carers can go house to house to people in an area, to allow people live in their own homes, saving on hospital and nursing home care, without being so time constrained.

“The weakest members of our society are hit at every budget,” said Kitty.

She wants more facilities like Tralee’s Baile Mhuire, day-care centre , where active and not-so-active retired folk meet for nursing, pastoral care, social activities, exercise and midday meals each day.

“There is just one in Tralee. Baile Mhuire should be a template for others. In fact, every village and community should be able to provide one and there should be sums in the budget for this,” she concluded.

The Publican

Garry O’Donnell

“There are three types of people in Ireland the seriously wealthy, the PAYE and self-employed and “the new wealthy” – those who are unemployed, or part-time employed and get all the benefits,” says publican Garry O’Donnell, of Baily’s Corner, a well-known rugby and debating pub in Tralee.

“There is no incentive to be self-employed. There is no cushion – if I get sick in the morning there is nothing for me.”

Garry turns 66 in December when he will be eligible for the State pension “the only thing I will ever get”.

He says mistakes have been made in Tralee, with parking and out-of-town development and that nine shops are closed in the area of Castle Street alone.

But he believes Tralee is getting its heart beat back, thanks largely to a group of like -minded business people who are standing up for their town centre.

Garry wants tax breaks in the budget for premises that are renovated, in line with the practice in some European countries.

“People who renovate premises should get a total tax write off – no ifs or buts,” he says.

Currently, if business owners do up premises they are at risk of being rerated by the council, so in fact having to pay more.

“The tax system is stacked against the self-employed,” Garry says.

“They work all the hours and get no benefits; getting full-time staff in small businesses is a constant problem.

He blames this on what he calls the “X and O” system – work three days, sign on two.

“If people go back to work full-time they lose the medical card, grants and rent allowance, etc,” he says. “There are too many benefits for part-time work.”

“Why work?” he asks

He wants “incentives to work” to be included in the budget.

He would like to see a rural drink law and criticises the “false advertising” by Ireland’s tourism agencies which promotes images of Irish pubs with roaring fires and lots of happy punters.

“We don’t have pubs in rural Ireland. They are all closed during the day. Many only open weekends,” Garry points out.

“This is because of ridiculous drink-driving limits in towns and villages where there are no hackneys, and no public transport.”

“What happens our politicians when they leave rural Ireland and go to Dublin? Why do they forget rural Ireland?” Garry asks.

“People are becoming isolated,” he says.

The Student

Steve Clifford,

“Students at Ireland’s southwesterly college IT Tralee are poorly served by transport,” says Steve Clifford who studied music technology specialising in film scoring and is the current president of the college’s student union.

He would like to see funding for rural bus connections and a move by the State against “the over-commercialising” of car insurance in this year’s budget.

He says public transport should allow sensible bus schedules to allow daily and weekend commuting to and from the southernmost peninsulas of Kerry, alongside the main Limerick and Cork Bus Éireann routes.

Transport is a key issue for a college like Tralee IT; with poor public transport in much of Kerry, a car is a necessity. However car insurance is now so crippling for students, it is pricing students out of going to college.

“A Valentia Island student, not on a grant facility, will have to pay up to €7,000 before leaving home for Tralee – €3,000 in fees/student contribution and up to €4,000 in car insurance. He or she is priced out of going to college,” says Steve.

The ridiculously high cost of insurance for young people in rural counties like Kerry – he himself switched to a van to bring his insurance down – requires urgent Government action.

“Cars are a necessity in Kerry and car insurance is far too commercialised,” says Steve.

While IT Tralee has challenges, like transport, which other colleges do not face; it also caters to “niche areas” of Kerry, which could be better supported by targeted Government funding.

The college has a strong nursing school as well as a strong tourism and leisure department and local hospitals and hotels and catering should be incentivised to employ local graduates.

Better transport would help resolve accommodation shortages that are beginning to impact on the 3,500 student population in the college.

This year for the first time, traditional student apartment buildings, in private ownership in town, are accommodating non-students.

Clifford says it is time for funding for IT Tralee, and other ITTs to build their own student accommodation.

“The Tralee college has huge grounds at its second campus in Dromtacker and funding for 50 on-campus apartments would be a great start for first years,” he added.