Budget 2017 Town: What Dun Laoghaire wants from the budget

Dún Laoghaire vital statistics

Population: 26,516 (as of April 2016)

Households: 11,536 dwellings (10,562 households, 47 vacant holiday homes, 927 other vacant dwellings)

Number of children: 2,468 persons under 18

Number of people with third-level education: 3,854

Average house price: €626,747

Number of households with broadband: 6,526

Source: CSO

The business owner:

Fla Larkin

The taxman’s treatment of the self-employed is something that crops up repeatedly when talking to Fla Larkin, who runs the Haddington Hotel at the foot of Dún Laoghaire’s East Pier.

He points to higher USC contributions, stingier tax credits and lower welfare entitlements as evidence of unfair discrimination.

Revenue justifies this because the self-employed can claim expenses, but this is misconceived, he says.

“Allowable expenditure has to be incurred to further one’s trade. This is a narrow test and Revenue has a low tolerance for incorrect expense claims.”

Because he’s self-employed, Larkin’s annual tax credit is only €550 in contrast to the €1,650 PAYE workers enjoy.

He also pays 4 per cent PRSI on any earnings in excess of €5,000 while PRSI doesn’t kick in for PAYE workers until they’re earning over €18,304.

There is also a USC surcharge of 3 per cent on earnings above €100,000 for the self-employed.

These discriminations clearly rankle.

A few years back, Larkin took something of a leap into the dark, giving up a secure technology job in London to return home and invest in the restaurant sector.

His return to Ireland coincided with the biggest economic reversal in the State’s history – not the best start to life as an entrepreneur.

Nonetheless, he has weathered the storm and is growing his hotel and restaurant business year on year, mindful of the lessons learnt from the downturn.

Larkin now employs 57 staff and is continuing to invest, but suggests this might stop if there was a change to the 9 per cent VAT rate and continued upward pressure on the minimum wage.

A move to differentiate wages between full-time staff and part-time temporary student staff would be one solution that would enable a higher living wage for the former, he says.

The lecturer:

Martha O’Hagan-Luff

Even though she stands to benefit, Martha O’Hagan-Luff remains cautious about moves to phase out the universal social charge (USC), which is likely to be a central plank of Tuesday’s Budget. “People have got used to paying it and there’s a danger in removing such a large part of the tax base, especially if the economy turns.”

As a mother of three young children, O’Hagan-Luff juggles a busy home life with a busy work life, and is shocked by stories of families living in cars or hotels. “My heart goes out to families living in temporary accommodation, trying to get children to school, lunches made, trying to make the situation as normal as they can under the circumstances.”

Tackling the current housing crisis must be a priority, she says. O’Hagan-Luff thinks the Central Bank has done well to hold the line on mortgage lending and believes it would be mistake to fan further demand by giving tax breaks to potential buyers.

The Government is considering the introduction of some form of income tax rebate for first-time buyers to help those struggling to get on the property ladder.

“The role of the Government is to maintain stability and this kind of popular short-termism could be destabilising to the recovery. I believe that they should focus on increasing the supply of housing rather than creating greater demand,” she says. O’Hagan-Luff also believes the rental sector needs reform.

“Who would want to rent, if you have kids, and you can be kicked out with three months’ notice?” She believes the Irish obsession with owning property is rational and relates to the lack of security around tenure, and therefore welcomes moves to improve the rights of tenants, while believing more needs to be done.

The self-employed:

The lack of welfare entitlements for the self-employed came as a shock to Ray Doyle, who runs a cleaning firm.

During the crash, his business, which specialises in cleaning new builds on construction sites, all but dried up.

When he enquired about his welfare entitlements he was told to come back when the business went bust.

Doyle says he would prefer to pay more than the current 4 per cent rate of PRSI in return for better social protections.

“I felt it was wrong having worked all my life, creating employment and paying VAT, that I had less entitlement than someone who had worked for just a year.”

Doyle, who has both young and grown-up children, also believes childcare costs are too prohibitive, though is unsure about whether the Government should aid parents directly or fund creches or after-school services.

Ireland has become a difficult place for young people, he says, with rents and property prices now out of reach for many.

He references Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s aim to make Ireland the best country in the world to do business, but wonders why the aspiration isn’t on making Ireland the best place to live.

Doyle says his daughter, who is looking to buy a house in the area, has been priced out of the market. He believes making property more affordable has to be priority.

“There’s a misconception out there that everybody is doing well again,” which he links to the current spate of industrial unrest.

He believes the Government failed to recognise this in its recent election campaign and spun the “Ireland’s back” line too hard.

Doyle also thinks the Government has been too hasty about starting to dismantle the USC, as the State is still convalescing from the crash and paying €4 billion a year in interest on its debt.

The contract window cleaner:

Vincent English wants to see the councils prioritise house-building and believes the Government should use funding as a stick.

He highlights the fact that Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown built just 19 social housing units last year while more than 5,700 families languished on waiting lists.

While the council spends millions developing the seafront and the new Lexicon library there are families without homes, he says.

English also questions why the council sells its housing stock to tenants, believing the focus should be on establishing a European-style rent culture.

Another issue that crops up is youth unemployment and the lack of trade apprenticeships.

He says the trade professions were decimated during the property crash, with many forced to emigrate, while most of the current crop is close to retirement.

To combat the problem, he suggests the Government should provide tax breaks for firms to take on apprentices.

Like many self-employed people, the crash and the lack of state support left its mark. “When the crash came I lost 75 per cent of my business and I was not entitled to anything from welfare,”

He also feels the recovery has been over-egged. “I haven’t seen the recovery other than in house prices beginning to climb again, but the amount of work around . . . no, I haven’t seen it.”

English would also like to see the Government cough up more money for public transport, an issue which lies at the heart of the current bus dispute.

“We need to have a decent service and not one that finishes at midnight,” he says, noting his two daughters are often stranded in the city centre and forced to pay expensive taxi fares home at night.

Another bugbear is inheritance tax; while acknowledging Minister for Finance Michael Noonan may raise the current threshold, English believes the tax is still too high, “particularly when you consider we’re paying property tax now when we didn’t pay before.”

The student:

Julia Geoghegan, who is studying maths and philosophy in Trinity College Dublin, says the high rents in Dublin are pricing many students out of the market, making university education less affordable.

“I’m lucky because I can live at home, but for thousands of others this has become a real problem . . . and we don’t want university education in Dublin to become the province of the Dublin affluent.”

She says Irish universities are continuing to fall down the international rankings because of under-funding and this needs to be addressed by the Government.

“Worsening student-to-staff ratios sends out a bad message internationally particularly,” she says, especially when the demand for English-language university courses is rising across Asia.

She is strongly against making third level education free, believing it would primarily benefit the middle-class without addressing disadvantage and social exclusion.

Trinity is the only Irish university ranked in the top 100 international universities, according to the latest QS world university rankings, but it and all other universities in the Republic, except NUI Galway, are rated lower than last year.

Despite the recent economic upturn, Geoghegan feels the opportunities for graduates in Ireland are still limited, and believes many of her peers are likely to emigrate when they are qualified.

To halt this brain drain, she says the Government needs to create a sustainable jobs market “by thinking outside of this electoral cycle and more towards the future”.

“People my age often get quite a bad reputation for not caring about the government and not being interested in politics but I really think this is not the case. Nowadays, more than ever, young people have a voice.”