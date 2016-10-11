Budget 2017: Noonan targets offshore tax evasion after Panama Papers

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has taken aim at the use of offshore accounts to avoid tax, pledging to make it a criminal offence for individuals who fail to disclose accounts or other assets held in tax havens from next year.

“The release of the so-called Panama Papers earlier this year showed how defaulters use offshore structures and accounts to avoid paying tax,” Mr Noonan told the Dail as he unveild the 2017 Budget, referring to the leaking of 11.5 million of documents earlier this year showing how wealthy individuals and public officials have been able to keep personal final information private.

Mr Noonan said he will act to restrict the opportunity for offshore defaulters to use the voluntary disclosure regime with effect from May 2017.

“And I will introduce a new strict liability criminal offense to facilitate the prosecution of serious case of offshore tax evasion,” he said.

The exercise should yield an additional €30 million for the Exchequer next year, according to supplementary information published after Mr Noonan’s speech.

The minister also said that he is allocating a further €5 million to the Revenue Commissioners to recruit 50 additional staff and invest in systems and equipment to aid audit and investigation activities.

The Department expects the exercise to generate €50 million in additional revenue next year.