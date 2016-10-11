Budget 2017: Noonan risks ire of entrepreneurs over CGT

The Government has eased the capital gains tax (CTG) regime for entrepreneurs and start-ups, halving the rate on business disposals from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, the second year in a row the rate has been cut.

Michael Noonan has retained the limit for the lower CGT rate at €1 million, however, in a move that is likely to deeply disappoint investors. He has promised to review the limit. Entrepreneurs regularly highlight that the corresponding limit in the UK is £10 million.

Mr Noonan had also been expected to introduce a more competitive regime for share-based payments following a public consultation on the taxation of share options this year. Although the Minister promised a new “SME-focused” regime in his budget speech, he opted to delay its introduction by a year until Budget 2018. He said officials would spend the intervening period in discussions with the European Commission to ensure any new regime met state aid rules.

Payments scheme

EY said it was “disappointed” at the delay in introducing a new share payments scheme and the retention of the €1 million CGT limit.

“This is another small step forward by the Government in fulfilling... their commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in Ireland. However, the failure to increase the limit means the equivalent UK relief remains much more attractive.”

In other measures targeted at small business owners and entrepreneurs, Mr Noonan extended the Start Your Own Business incentive scheme by two years until the end of 2018.

He also brought in further incentives for business people who start microbreweries.

He did not address disparities in the universal social charge for higher-earning self-employed workers, another omission which will anger entrepreneurs.