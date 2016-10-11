Budget 2017: Main points

The details of Budget 2017 are being announced by Minister for Finance Michael Noonan and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe in the Dáil.

Mr Noonan has said that:

- GDP is forecast to grow by 4.2 per cent in 2016 and 3.5 per cent in 2017

- He says this is his sixth budget and that the country has overcome huge challenges, which many felt were insurmountable, in that time. He called for prudence despite the improving economic situation and said the lessons of the bad years for Ireland should not be forgotten.

- Total budget adjustment will be €1.3 billion between spending increases and taxation reductions, weighted at about 3:1

- Projected deficit for 2016 is 0.9 per cent of GDP and 0.4 per cent in 2017

- Reduced VAT rate of 9 per cent for tourism and hospitality industry to stay in place

- Farmers will be allowed to to step out of income averaging and pay only the tax due for the current year

- Some €1 billion a year will be put aside from 2018 onwards for a rainy day fund. He says the aim is to run a budget surplus from 2019 onwards.

- Help to buy scheme for first time buyers involves a 5 per cent PAYE rebate of up to €20,000 over four years on new homes.

- The Home Renovation Incentive Scheme is being extended by two years to the end of 2018

- The three lowest USC rates are being reduced by 0.5 per cent - that’s the the 1 per cent, 3 per cent and 5.5 per cent rates. Mr Noonan says the Government is committed to phasing the USC out over time, resources permitting.

- The income ceiling for rent to room scheme is to be increased by €2,000 meaning applicants can take in €14,000 a year tax free.

- Dirt tax to be reduced from 43 per cent to 41 per cent by 2020. A reduction of half of 1 per cent annually.

- Capital Acquisitions Tax on gifts from parents to children being increased by €30,000 to €310,000.

- Mr Noonan says the corporation tax rate to remain at 12.5 per cent and will not be changed. Minister says he hopes the rare proves attractive to firms after Brexit.

- The Home Carers’ Credit is to increase by €100 to bring it up to €1,100

- The earned Income Tax Credit is being increased to €950 which Mr Noonan says will benefit some 147,000 self-employed people.

- Excise on a pack of 20 cigarettes to increase by 50 cent, which Mr Noonan says will be only tax increase in budget.

- Government to extend relief on VRT on electric vehicles for a period of five years.

Childcare

All parents with children aged between six months and three years in childcare will be entitled to up to €900 in State subsidies a year, in budget measures to be announced today.

The poorest families will receive €8,000 annually under the budget’s childcare arrangement. Minister for Children Katherine Zappone’s plan will see all parents, no matter what their income, receive some subsidy from the State.

The targeted subsidies for the poorest will also apply to after-school care for children up to the age of 15.

Sources said the plan also includes the two free years of pre-school that apply from the age of three.

Pension

An increase in a number of pension and welfare payments will be announced in Tuesday’s budget. Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar will later give details of the package, including an additional €5 in the pension.

It is understood agreement has been reached between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to introduce the pension increases from March.

Discussions were under way last night about the size and timing of increases to the carer’s allowance, disability payments and pensions for blind people and widows under the age of 66.

First-time home buyers

A first-time buyer’s scheme will see income tax refunds at a maximum of €20,000 on homes worth up to €600,000.

What we know so far about the scheme is that it will be backdated to July 19th; it will likely be restricted to new builds up to a certain value.

It is possible that the rebate will be given at source, which means that no one will have a €20,000 cheque with which to buy their new furniture.

Among the other measures identified in the programme for government is a reduced VAT rate of 9 per cent (down from 13.5 per cent) for new affordable houses and apartments.

Tax cuts

More than two-thirds is likely to go to spending increases, leaving not much more than €300 million for tax cuts.

A reduction to the two lowest rates of the USC in the budget has been flagged, as have other tax measures, such as moves to help the self-employed.

An increase in the inheritance tax threshold from €280,000 to €310,000 for gifts between parents and children.

Brexit-themed changes to capital gains and capital acquisitions tax are also predicted.

Health

Minister for Health Simon Harris has been allocated a budget of more than €14 billion and he has committed €50 million to target waiting lists.

It is likely he will seek more funds to achieve the target of reducing those waiting over six hours for hospital treatment from 32 per cent to 7 per cent by 2021.

Minister of State Helen McEntee will be allocated €35 million for mental health services.

This will include one major capital project, which is understood to be the reconstruction of an old hospital.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund will also receive an additional €20 million.

The Independent Alliance secured a reduction in prescription charges for the over 70s.

Jobseekers’ allowance

There will be an increase of €5 per week for the jobseeker’s allowance starting on May 12th next year.

The Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar has received Cabinet approval to increase the weekly rates, which will go from €188 per week to €193 per week.

Justice

The Government is committed to reversing the reduction in Garda numbers. This year should see Templemore parade ground ring to the sound of 1,200 boots.

Cigarettes and alcohol

It has been confirmed that the price of tobacco will increase in the budget, with a packet of 20 cigarettes going up by 50 cent.

When it comes to alcohol the best that the sector (and drinkers) can hope for is that, like last year, Mr Noonan leaves it alone.