Budget 2017: Irishtimes.com’s coverage of the big event

Facebook live, news, analysis, videos, blog, budget speech live, calculator, alerts, digests and ask the experts

Cliff Taylor

Budget 2017 will be announced Tuesday, October 9th. Irish Times Consumer Affairs Correspondent Conor Pope talks about some of the changes we can expect to see.

 

Follow Budget 2017 on irishtimes.com where our journalists will be bringing you the latest news, reaction and analysis throughout the day on the budget build-up, the speeches, the fallout and what it means for you.

You can catch up with all the pre-budget news, views and videos on our special Budget 2017 site, including extensive details of what we can expect in the budget, how it is likely to affect your pocket.

Here is an outline of budget day coverage:

10am: Join The Irish Times budget team and our in-house experts for the budget live blog, keeping you up to speed on the news as it breaks, the details of the new measures, initial reaction and the best of social media comment.

1.00pm: Minister for Finance Michael Noonan takes to his feet, followed by Minister for Public Spending Paschal Donohoe. As well as the live blog, we bring you a rolling summary of the main points and highlights .

After the speech: Our budget calculator , in association with PwC, will tell you what it means for your pocket. Plus quick analysis from our political, business and news teams, and all the details of what the changes will mean for you.

Video: We will have special video interviews with Ministers Noonan and Donohoe, plus analysis from our political and a special Facebook live broadcast hosted by Conor Pope shortly after the Ministers finish their speech.

Q&A: Our online Q&A will be open from mid-afternoon for you to submit your questions. A team from The Irish Times and PwC will answer the questions online on Wednesday morning.

Budget digest: We will be emailing out a special Budget Digest; if you wish to receive it, please sign up here.

Alerts: Throughout the day we will have up-to-the-minute budget news alerts, if you wish to receive them, sign up here.

