Brian O’Driscoll’s rugby app firm makes profit for first time

Brian O’Driscoll scores again, with a rugby app firm co-owned by the former Irish international centre turning the corner and making a profit for the first time.

New accounts show that Ultimate Rugby Ltd, which makes the Ultimate Rugby App, last year recorded a profit of €62,779 after enjoying a boost from the Rugby World Cup staged in England and Wales last year.

The company had incurred losses previously as it continued through its start-up phase.

In accounts for 2014 and 2015, just lodged, losses of €152,430 were recorded in 2014 to bring overall losses to €620,204. But a profit last year reduced that figure to €557,425.

O’Driscoll is a major shareholder in the firm with tech entrepreneur, Ray Nolan who previously turned a €130,000 investment into a €500 million return on Web Reservations International.

O’Driscoll can afford to be patient with accumulated profits at his main firm, ODM and Promotions Ltd, last year jumping by €784,173 to € 4.4 million.