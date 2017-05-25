Brexit: Traders could face €100 bill for every cross-Border transport

Clearance documents to move goods across the Irish Border could cost up to €100 in the event of a hard Brexit, BDO partner Carol Lynch has warned.

Based on current trade volumes, this could impose an additional €400 million in compliance costs on businesses involved in cross-Border trade, separate from any tariffs that might arise from the UK being outside the EU.

Ms Lynch said there were significant administrative costs and customs controls attached to goods coming into the bloc from non-EU jurisdictions.

“Once the UK leaves the EU customs union, they will, for customs purposes, be a non-EU or third country,” she told a meeting of the Oireachtas finance committee.

“As a non-EU country operating outside the customs tariff and the union’s customs code, it is difficult to see how the UK would not be subject to the same import and export controls as any other non-EU country.”

Ms Lynch said the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier re-iterated as much when visiting Ireland earlier this month.

Typically companies pay an agent to complete import or export declarations before transporting goods in or out of the EU.

Volume

The cost can range between €50 and €100 depending on the volume of transactions the agent does on behalf of the company, Ms Lynch said.

Fianna Fail’s Michael McGrath said several hundred million euros of additional costs could be imposed on business even before the possibility of tariffs arise.

He asked Ms Lynch what sort of trade tariffs could businesses trading with the UK expect if London exited the EU without securing a free trade deal.

Ms Lynch said there was an average tariff of 3-5 per cent for most manufactured goods. However, this could rise to 40 per cent for certain agricultural goods, such as beef, she said.

Earlier Revenue chairman Niall Cody told the committee the Revenue was not planning for the re-establishment of customs posts along the Border in the wake of Brexit.

“In the context of Revenue’s overall role and responsibilities, we are engaged in assessing the potential impact of Brexit for Irish traders,” he said.

“ While we do not prejudge the outcome of the political negotiations, for practical reasons our planning is based on the full range of possibilities, including that customs controls or processes will apply between Ireland and the UK,” Mr Cody said.

He said Revenue data indicated that there were some 12,000 businesses in Ireland exporting to the UK, and over 60,000 importers.

In addition, an unknown number of businesses regularly move goods in transit across Northern Ireland and across the UK, Mr Cody said.

“Most of these businesses are unfamiliar with Customs procedures, because at present customs controls do not apply to such movements,” he said.

“ While it is not possible at this stage to provide detailed guidance, we are advising these traders and transport operators making long-term plans to assume that customs procedures of some form will apply post Brexit,” Mr Cody said.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty, however, claimed the Revenue was deliberately withholding documents given to various ministers in relation to the likely impact of a hard Brexit on cross-Border trade and the possible establishment of customs posts along the Border.

However, Mr Cody denied the Revenue was deliberately withholding documents from the committee but insisted some material was sensitive as it would inform the upcoming political negotiations.