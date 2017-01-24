Brexit process could take ‘at least six years’, says Noonan

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan says he expects the Brexit process to take at least six years between exit talks and the negotiation of a new trade deal.

This is significantly longer than the two-year timeline proposed by UK prime minister Theresa May in her Brexit speech last week.

Speaking at the Irish Times corporate tax summit in Dublin, Mr Noonan said the Government was “acutely aware” of the potential risks for Ireland, noting there were many difficult issues to be negotiated.

“The Irish Government has been undertaking an extensive programme of engagement with all other EU governments and the EU institutions to outline our key priorities for the Brexit negotiations,” he said.

These include Ireland’s economic and trading relationship with the UK, the Common Travel Area, Northern Ireland and the future of the EU itself, he said.

Minister Noonan said the Government had done its preparations and was ready for the negotiations.

On US tax reform, he said he expected an announcement from the new Trump administration soon and that a process of reform had been flagged for some time.

“Expect an early announcement on tax reform . Talks with the US treasury before the election has made it clear that there was going to be tax reform no matter who was president,” he said.

However, he said he did not believe Ireland would be adversely affected by the changes to the US code.

“ Companies will still need to invest in Europe - and in countries such as Ireland - to serve European markets,” he said

On European proposals for a Common Corporate Tax Base, seen as a threat to Ireland’s 12.5 per cent rate, Mr Noonan warned the current proposals would cut corporate tax revenues here.

This would lead to Ireland having to cut spending or increase taxes in other areas such as persons tax, he said.

“Contrary to common perception, the EU plan would lead to lower receipts from corporate tax , not higher.”

Mr Noonan noted that Ireland and five other EU parliaments had already objected to the CCCTB proposals, suggesting they contravened the principle of subsidiarity under which many key decisions are meant to remain at a national level .

“It is not accurate to characterise international tax reform as a binary choice between growing your economy and doing the right thing,” he said.

“The long-term direction for Ireland’s corporation tax policy has been to compete successfully from a position of legitimacy,” Mr Noonan said.

On the wider global economy, Mr Noonan said he was surprised at the optimistic outlook for growth in the US, in Europe and in Asia at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

Asked about the money needed to fund public sector pay increases of over €100 million, he said that in each of recent budgets there was €200 million - €300 million to spare, while noting the amounts agreed were not overly significant in relation to a budget of some €60 billion .

“We will watch it but remain confident that no cancellation of investments or cutbacks will be needed,” he said.