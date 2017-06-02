Brexit impact ‘manageable’ for EU economies
Some economic sectors to be more seriously affected, says German government study
Many in Britain have suggested that the possibility of EU economies taking a serious hit from Brexit will incentivise the bloc to give London generous market access. (Photograph: iStock)
The economic impact of Britain leaving the European Union will be “manageable” for the German and EU economies even though some economic sectors will be more seriously affected, according to a study commissioned by the German economics ministry.
“Even under unfavourable conditions, Brexit will be manageable for the EU and German economies,” economics minister Brigitte Zypries said in a statement on Friday. “That is partly due to the current good economic environment.”
Many in Britain have suggested that the possibility of EU economies taking a serious hit from Brexit will incentivise the bloc to give London generous market access after its departure.
(Reuters)