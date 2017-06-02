Brexit impact ‘manageable’ for EU economies

The economic impact of Britain leaving the European Union will be “manageable” for the German and EU economies even though some economic sectors will be more seriously affected, according to a study commissioned by the German economics ministry.

“Even under unfavourable conditions, Brexit will be manageable for the EU and German economies,” economics minister Brigitte Zypries said in a statement on Friday. “That is partly due to the current good economic environment.”

Many in Britain have suggested that the possibility of EU economies taking a serious hit from Brexit will incentivise the bloc to give London generous market access after its departure.

(Reuters)