Brexit could wipe €4bn off Spanish GDP - report

Spain’s government fears that Brexit will have a substantial impact on its country’s economy, stunting GDP and exports, hurting some of its biggest corporate names and denting sectors as varied as tourism and football, according to a leaked document.

Details of an internal government report on the possible effects of the UK’s departure from the European Union have been published in El País newspaper, apparently reflecting deep concern in Madrid at the impending divorce.

Brexit, the report says, will have “countless repercussions” for Spain and its relationship with the UK. Spanish GDP is likely to lose between €2 and €4 billion, the document says. It also forecasts that the country could have to contribute nearly €900 million more to the EU budget and will lose between €460 million and €1 billion in export revenue.

“Economic ties between the UK and Spain are very tight,” it says, pointing out that the UK is the biggest investment market for Spanish firms.

However, Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy played down concerns when asked about the report on Friday.

Dramatise

“There’s no need to dramatise things,” he told reporters in Brussels, where he was attending the European Council summit. “What we need to do is negotiate well.”

According to El País, the document was drawn up with contributions from the country’s EU representatives, the UK Embassy and several government ministries. It was reportedly requested by the office of deputy prime minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, who heads the Spanish government’s “Brexit commission”.

Estimates regarding how many UK citizens live in Spain vary – with some sources putting the figure as high as 800,000. Up to 300,000 Spaniards are believed to reside in the UK.

The close ties can also be seen in the 17 million British tourists who visited Spain last year, or even the many Spanish footballers who play in the Premier League, such as David Silva and Cesc Fàbregas. The UK’s EU exit, the report warns, “could have major implications for Spanish soccer players in the UK.”

But Spain’s corporate giants could be among the most affected. The report highlights the exposure of banks such as Santander, 12 per cent of whose revenues come from the UK, while Telefonica has 25 million customers there through mobile firm 02.

Ireland

Spain shares many Brexit worries with Ireland, which was warned about its own vulnerability by ratings agency Moody’s last week. Taoiseach Enda Kenny met Mr Rajoy in Madrid in January, in an effort to convince the Spanish leader that Ireland should be treated as a unique case in negotiations.