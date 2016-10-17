Big pharma continues to drive Irish goods exports

The value of Irish exports rose by 16 per cent to €10.3 billion in August with big pharma once again proving the main driving force.

The latest trade numbers from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show imports fell 2 per cent to €5.3 billion.

As a result, the State’s trade surplus for the month rose by €1.49 billion or 43 per cent to €4.95 billion.

The figures do not appear to reveal a Brexit-related component, which is expected to show up in the latter half of the year, driven by the current weakness in sterling.

The value of goods exports for the eight months to the end of August was €76 billion, an increase of €3.3 billion (up 5 per cent) when compared with the equivalent period last year.

Exports of organic chemicals increased by €976 million, or 66 per cent, to €2.46 billion in August compared with the same month last year, while exports of medical and pharmaceutical products increased by €258 million (+10 per cent) to €2.8 billion.

Exports of electrical machinery, apparatus and appliances increased by €377 million (+192 per cent) to €573 million over the same comparative period.

The EU accounted for €5.15 billion or 51 per cent of total exports in August, of which 15 per cent went to Belgium.

Antwerp is one of the largest global drug redistribution hubs and receives most of the State’s pharma exports which are not destined for the US.

The US was the main non-EU destination accounting for 25 per cent or (€2.5 billion of total exports in August.

Imports of organic chemicals increased by €297 million (+161 per cent) to €482 million in August while imports of medical and pharmaceutical products increased by €182 million (+46 per cent) to €576 million over the same period.

The EU accounted for 59 per cent of the value of goods imports in August, with €1.2 billion million (24 per cent) of total imports coming from Britain.