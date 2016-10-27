Belgium agrees deal to rescue EU-Canada trade agreement

Belgian negotiators have reached agreement on a controversial EU-Canada trade deal after talks this morning in Brussels, prompting hope it can be salvaged.

Belgian prime minister Charles Michel tweeted that agreement had been reached shortly after midday by Belgium. “All parliaments are now able to approve by tomorrow at midnight. Important step for EU and Canada.”

But with the remaining 27 member states obliged to endorse the new deal, it is uncertain whether the cancelled EU-Canada summit that had been due to take place on Thursday will still go ahead in the coming days.

Ambassadors representing all 28 member states are meeting Thursday afternoon in Brussels. European Council president Donald Tusk welcomed the development as “good news”, but added that he would only contact Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau “once all procedures are finalised for EU signing CETA [the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement]”.

Following almost two weeks of deliberations, the European Union was forced to cancel a high-profile summit with Canada scheduled for Thursday, after Belgium failed to secure intra-governmental agreement for the deal.

Mr Trudeau’s office confirmed he was cancelling the trip after negotiations in Brussels broke down on Wednesday night, despite signs earlier in the day that a deal was in the offing.

A rescheduled meeting over the weekend is now seen as a possibility, but no further details are expected on the next step forward for CETA until later this afternoon.

‘Still possible’

Earlier on Wednesday Mr Tusk refused to close the door on an agreement, despite giving the Belgian negotiators a deadline of Monday evening to reach a deal, saying the summit was “still possible”.

“At the end of the day, only the Belgians can decide on Belgium’s position. I am impressed by the determination and engagement they have shown during the last hours,” he told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the European Commission, also expressed optimism that an agreement would be reached, allowing the long-planned summit to go ahead.

But following two days of talks in Brussels on Wednesday night, Belgium’s regional governments failed to break the impasse.

Rudy Demotte, the head of the Brussels-Wallonia federation, which represents the French community in the Brussels region, had earlier hinted a deal might not be done. The French-speaking representation in the Brussels region has joined Wallonia in opposing the deal.

Ten days after the Wallonian parliament blocked its progress, the region’s main concerns continue to focus on a controversial investor court which would allow corporates to sue governments, and fears about the impact of CETA on the region’s agricultural, particularly dairy, industry.

Ireland, along with the 26 other member states, have backed the provisional application of the deal which imposes a quota on agricultural products that are imported into the EU.

It is understood that farm organisations such as the IFA were engaged in the negotiations in the early stages of the talks which first commenced in 2009 and are happy with the export opportunities promised by the deal.

The failure of the talks strikes a serious blow at the EU’s credibility as a trade partner. Member states signed off on the deal two years ago following five years of negotiations.

Controversy

The controversy over CETA has divided Belgium, with the Flemish parliament and federal government backing the deal, with the socialist-led representatives of the French-speaking community opposed.

According to the commission, the trade deal between the EU and Canada would remove 98 per cent of tariffs and also open up the services market between the two blocs, allowing EU firms to compete for Canadian contracts and standardising professional qualifications between the two regions.

But anti-trade campaigners believe the agreement will have a negative effect on environmental and consumer standards.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly called on Belgium to back the deal, noting that CETA would not force the EU to change its existing regulatory framework for GMOs (genetically modified organisms) or the ban on chlorinated chicken within the EU.

But other Irish MEPs, including Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, applauded the Walloon parliament. “CETA, like TTIP, is bad deal which would have serious negative implications for Irish farmers, workers and consumers,” he said, referring to the EU-US trade deal known as the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.

Independent MEP Nessa Childers questioned the need for a special investor court to be included in the scheme, saying that the concept had been invented to safeguard western investors from expropriation when they set up operations overseas in countries with poor governance records.

“Such schemes mushroomed beyond their original purpose and have fed a private arbitration industry . . . Governments ended up sued by big business over matters ranging from cigarette packaging through the discontinuation of nuclear power plants, to the removal of neurotoxins from petrol.”