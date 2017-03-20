Are women workers in the public sector paid too much?

It’s rare that we see a statistic which shows that women are paid more than anyone else, but figures from the Central Statistics Office published last week say just that: women in the public sector may in fact be overpaid.

However, there are two key caveats that need to be borne in mind when considering this data; firstly, the data does not suggest that women are paid more than men - rather they are paid more than women working in the private sector. And secondly, the data may not accurately compare similar types of jobs across both sectors.

Economist Tom Nevin of the Nevin Economic Research Institute has crunched some of the numbers available in theCSO’s econometrical analysis of the earnings comparisons in the Irish public and private sector, and concludes that female workers in the public sector were better paid than their ‘like-with-like’ comparators in the private sector, over the period 2011-2014.

The data shows that the premium paid to females in the public sector (excluding pension levy) was of the order of 12 per cent more in 2014 - men on the other hand fared worse in the public sector, earning 0.71 per cent less.

When the pension levy, which is a deduction on public sector workers pay in order to help fund their defined benefit pensions, is included, there is still a premium for females in the public sector, although it drops to 6.5 per cent, while the situation worsens significantly for men, down to -6.4 per cent.

As Nevin notes, one of the reasons women have greater income and job protection in the public sector, is that maternity leave and flexibility in hours of work makes the public sector an attractive option for parents and especially mothers.

“The penalty in terms of forgone earnings or lost promotional opportunities while taking extended parental leave is not as great as is the case in the rest of the economy,” he says.

But before we get too excited about all those high-powered high earning public sector female workers, Nevin reminds us that there is a large concentration of female workers in low pay jobs in the private sector, such as in the hospitality and tourism sectors. And this can make the figures for the public sector look better than they might actually be, as “like for like” is not, in fact, enough alike.

“Even when controlling for age, education, tenure, etc. it is not surprising that there is a positive premium in favour of women in the public sector. High levels of female employment in two of the largest sub-sectors of the public sector (health and education) means that for given levels of education, women workers tend to be better paid than women in other sectors of the economy,” he writes.

Moreover, like public sectors in general, the premium for public sector work only goes so far; women in the top 30 per cent of the earnings distribution are in fact, less well paid than in the private sector.

Nevin also raises a curious question: If women in the public sector are better paid than women in the private sector then shouldn’t public sector pay be cut to levels in the private sector?

No, is his firm assertion, arguing that it would be unwise to use the differential “to drag all workers down”.

“The sharp gender difference shown up in the CSO data exposes the falsity of what passes for neutral evidence-based analysis to justify further cuts to public sector pay and conditions,” he concludes.