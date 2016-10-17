Applications to insolvency service more than double in Q3

Some 899 people applied for debt relief during the third quarter of the year, an increase of more than double on 2015, according to figures from the Insolvency Service of Ireland, Insolvency Service of Ireland (ISI).

According to the ISI, there 899 new applications in the third quarter of the year, more than double the number received in 2015, and up by 22 per cent on the second quarter. More than three quarters (78%) of applications are for Personal Insolvency Arrangements (PIAs). These allow a person to return to solvency while staying in their home. Some 417 protective certificates were issued, with 337 arrangements approved. Mortgage debt accounted for slightly less than two thirds of applications (64.5%), split between buy-to-let and residential mortgages, with other debt owed to financial institutions accounting for a further 29 per cent.

“This quarter saw continued growth in new applications with protective certificates and approved arrangements at similar levels to last quarter. When compared to the same period last year, there is significant growth in all categories,” said Lorcan O’Connor, director of ISI.

Bankruptcy

Numbers adjudicated as being bankrupt came to 61, down from 173 cases in the second quarter, and 111 in the first. It brings the year-to-date total to 345, compared with 479 for full-year 2015. The total debt involved in bankruptcy adjudications for Q3 is approximately € 104 million, with about three quarters of this accounted for by unsecured debt. Given the new one year bankruptcy term, which was introduced on January 29th 2016, the expectation is that activity levels will remain high into year end.

So far,some 4,000 people have gone through the process with ISI to return ot solvency.

Earlier this month the Government launched its Abhaile plan to tackle the problem of mortgage arrears. It will provide free, independent expert advice and support on financial and legal issues” via the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS), working closely with the Insolvency Service of Ireland, the Legal Aid Board and the professional accountancy bodies.

According to Mr O’Connor, this new initiative is “expected to drive further growth in the coming months”.