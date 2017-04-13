€5.1 billion of new mortgage agreements in the 12 months to February 2017

New mortgages worth €5.1 billion were signed in the 12 months to the end of February, marking a 16 per cent increase on the same period a year earlier.

New figures from the Central Bank show that €369 million of those new agreements were signed in February of this year.

In November last year the Central Bank announced a relaxation of mortgage lending rules for first time buyers which saw a 42 per cent increase in the number of people who obtained mortgage approval in February. The new rules removed the €220,000 cap on mortgage lending for first-time buyers with a deposit of 10 per cent.

The weighted average interest rate on new mortgage agreements in Ireland stood at 3.38 per cent, higher than the equivalent euro area rate of 1.80 per cent.

Standard variable rate mortgages saw the most pronounced fall in principle dwelling home (PDH) mortgage rates, dropping by 35 basis points to 3.40 per cent. While the share of fixed rate PDH mortgages in new draw-downs fell over 2016, they still accounted for around 40 per cent of all new PDH mortgages.

Variable buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates for new draw-downs declined by 0.2 per cent over the twelve months to 2016 to stand at 4.71 per cent. The Central Bank found that the majority of BTL lending is at variable rates, accounting for 90 per cent of new draw-downs in the final quarter of 2016.

Renegotiated mortgages amounted to €419 million in February this year, with variable rate products accounting for the majority of renegotiations. In February 2017, the weighted average interest rate for renegotiated mortgages was 3.01 per cent, down from 3.2 per cent in February 2016.