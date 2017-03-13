€27m rise in mortgage lending first increase in eight years

Mark Hilliard

Lending for house purchases increased by €27 million over the final quarter of 2016, the first net increase since the end of 2009, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

However, mortgages in the buy-to-let sector have decreased by €394 million during the same period.

The Trends in Private Household Credit and Deposits data published on Monday show mortgages for principal dwelling houses (PDHs) recorded the largest net increase since the series began in March 2011, with a positive net flow of €449 million.

PDH fixed-rate loans recorded a net increase of €657 million over the quarter, in contrast to floating rate loans, which recorded a fall of €208 million.

“This reflects a current trend by borrowers to enter fixed-rate contracts in the current lower interest rate environment,” the Central Bank said.

In annual terms, PDH fixed-rate loans recorded a net increase of €1.6 billion (21.3 per cent), while conversely PDH floating-rate loans declined by €1.2 billion (2.3 per cent) over the same period.

In the buy-to-let (BTL) sector, mortgages recorded a year-on-year decline of €1.3 billion or 9 per cent by the end of December.

BTL floating-rate loans declined, in net terms, by €400 million (2.9 per cent). The decline in floating-rate loans saw declines in all categories, with tracker mortgages showing the most predominant decrease of €264 million over the quarter.

BTL fixed-rate mortgages increased by €6 million (3.7 per cent), a pattern seen across all fixed-rate trends.

The total outstanding stock of securitised loans for house purchase stood at €33.3 billion at the end of December.

There was an increase of€175 million in the stock over the quarter. Total loans for house purchase, including both on-balance sheet and securitised mortgages, stood at €106.7 billion at the end of the last quarter.