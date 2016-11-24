Dublin biotech startup wins Seedcorn InterTradeIreland award

Dublin-based startup Valitacell has won this year’s Seedcorn investor readiness award from InterTradeIreland. The biotech firm has developed technology that transforms both the speed and cost incurred by pharma firms in bringing biologic drugs to market.

Valitacell saw off stiff competition from several other new and early-stage finalists companies. Each of the eight finalists were regional winners, receiving €20,000. They were then entered into categories: new start companies under five years of age seeking equity of between €50,000 and €299,999; and early-stage companies under five years seeking in excess of €300,000.

Along with the overall prixe, Valitacell also won the early-stage category.

The new start category was won by Dundalk start-up Gecko Governance. The firm has created a new software solution to easily allow fund managers to meet regulation and compliance requirements.