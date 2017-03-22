Dozens of Irish jobs to be created as three companies set up shop

About 35 high skilled jobs are to be created as three new companies set up operations in the Republic.

UK wave energy tech company Wavepower Technologies is to establish a future development research group at the Entrepreneur Ship in Ringaksiddy, Co Cork, creating up to 10 advanced engineering research jobs.

The Entrepreneur Ship is part of a strategic partnership between University College Cork, Cork Institute of Technology and the Irish Naval Service established to unlock Ireland’s maritime and energy potential.

“Wavepower has an ambition to develop world-leading technology to capture the immense energy resource in ocean waves,” said the company’s chief executive Mark Gillan.

“We understand that this is not an easy or quick task, but we are committed to our vision and believe that with the right people, the right research partners and the right mindset, we can find a way to overcome the challenges of the marine environment and develop commercially viable wave energy convertor technology,” he said.

“We recognise the incredible cluster of expertise, resources and research facilities in Ringaskiddy and are excited to become part of this community. We look forward to being an active member of the marine innovation ecosystem in Ireland and benefiting from Ireland’s track record in innovation in the renewable energy environment.”

Separately, 12 new Dublin jobs are to be created with software company KOCHAVA, which is based at the Fitzwilliam Business Centre, Dublin 2.

The hub will be the company’s European headquarters for product support and regional sales for clients and prospective clients. The main functions of the operations will include sales, marketing, and technical support.

Misfits, a US-registered digital agency and philanthropic organisation, has selected Galway for its global headquarters. It is creating 13 new jobs at its new start-up subsidiary, Snapstory.

The new Snapstory enterprise android application allows non-profit organisations to measure, evaluate and tell authentic stories about the work they do across the world.

All three companies were introduced to the Republic through ConnectIreland, the company responsible for delivering the Government’s Succeed in Ireland initiative.

ConnectIreland chief executive Joanna Murphy said the announcements were “further proof of the power of harnessing the connections and the goodwill built up by generations of Irish people at home and abroad”.

“Each and every one of these jobs announcements is happening because a connector asked an expanding company to consider Ireland as a base,” she said. “It really is as simple as that.

“Today’s good news means that 35 extra people, 35 families have a reason to be cheerful, a reason to celebrate. The ConnectIreland philosophy is simple, it’s easy and it’s working.”