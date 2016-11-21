CRH named overall winner at Published Accounts Awards

CRH plc has been announced as the “Overall Winner” of this year’s Published Accounts Awards, in addition to winning the “Large Companies – Main Securities Market” award category.

Now in their 39th year, the awards, are presented by Chartered Accountants Ireland Leinster Society and sponsored by the Irish Stock Exchange.

Speaking at the Published Accounts Awards, Shane McAleer, chairman of Chartered Accountants Leinster Society, urged companies to prepare for a new era in financial reporting resulting from increased regulation and the demands being placed on them for timely, relevant and easily accessible information.

Calling on Ireland’s publicly quoted companies to take action, Mr McAleer said: “We are now living in an era where businesses are faced with increased regulatory obligations coupled with the demand to provide instant and accurate information to a range of stakeholders.

Innovatively communicate

“This is going to require a further step change in the standards and approach for how we deliver and innovatively communicate financial reporting information.”

A total of 26 public and private companies, including not-for-profit organisations competed as finalists across eight distinct award categories to be rewarded and recognised for achieving excellence in financial reporting.

Among the category winners were IFG Group plc, which took the award for Small/Medium Quoted Companies and DCC plc, which won the “Irish Companies listed on a Foreign Market” award for the second consecutive year since this award category was introduced.

In the “Enterprise Securities Market” category, Dalata Group plc retained its award in this category for a second year following its win last year in what was the company’s first year as a quoted company on the Irish Stock Exchange.