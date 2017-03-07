Woodie’s owner Grafton sees profits grow 12%

Woodie’s DIY stores owner Grafton Group posted 12 per cent profit growth last year, helped by a recovery in sales in its key UK merchanting business in final quarter after a period of weak activity post-Brexit.

Operating profit rose to £142 million (€165 million) for the year from £127 million for 2015 as sales jumped 13 per cent to a record £2.5 billion. The group plans to hike its full-year dividend by 10 per cent to 13.75p.

“2016 represented an overall strong financial performance despite challenging trading conditions in the traditional UK merchanting market,” said chief executive Gavin Slark. “While uncertainties remain about the UK economy, the recovery in the Irish and Netherlands markets is forecast to continue.”

Grafton Group’s “very cash generative operations and strong balance sheet leave it well positioned to invest in areas where we see good opportunities for growth,” he said.

While the group’s average daily like-for-like sales grew 4.7 per cent in the first two months of 2017, with UK merchanting sales rising 4 per cent while Irish merchanting business jumped 13.9 per cent, revenue in Belgium slumped by 12.3 per cent. Dutch merchanting sales few by 2.9 per cent.

The group warned that while it expects business volumes to grow this year, margins may be hit by competitive markets and rising costs in the industry.

Revenues in the key UK merchanting business, which accounts for 70 per cent of the entire group, rose by 6.6 per cent last year, recovering in the fourth quarter, after being “relatively flat” in the third quarter in the wake of the UK referendum in EU membership. Operating profits fell by 5.9 per cent to £99.7 million.