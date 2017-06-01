Speculators who hoard housing sites to be penalised, says Noonan

Landowners who hoard sites that could be used for housebuilding will have to pay a financial penalty from next year, according to the Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan.

The Minister signalled on Thursday that the Government plans to tackle the ongoing problem of investors sitting on empty development sites so they can earn a greater profit as property prices rise.

Mr Noonan said that the Government would introduce a levy on vacant sites “in the context of next year’s budget” in a bid to force such owners to sell the land so that it could be used to build much-needed houses.

“People who are sitting on land as an asset will find themselves sitting on a tax liability,” the Minister warned at an event held by State assets agency, Nama.

He explained that the Government had yet to work out how it would charge, as its lawyers have advised that the levy has to be proportionate to the social end that it is trying to achieve.

However, he said an annual levy of 1,2 or 3 per cent a year on property worth €1 million or more should be enough of an incentive for land hoarders to sell.

Mr Noonan was responding to Brendan McDonagh, chief executive of Nama, who said that there was evidence that speculators were holding on to sites without building on them.