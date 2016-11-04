Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland names new chief

Áine Myler has been appointed director general of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), the organisation has told its members.

Ms Myler, who joined SCSI’s management team as director of operations in January of this year, will take up her new role with effect from December 1st.

She replaces Patricia Byron, who became director general in March 2015 and was previously chief executive of the Injuries Board.

SCSI president Claire Solon said Ms Myler had a strong track record both within the surveying profession itself and the society.

“Áine brings immense knowledge, expertise and experience to this role where she will provide strong leadership and guidance to the profession at this crucial time. She has an innate understanding of the issues facing our profession in the years ahead,” Ms Solon wrote to members.

Ms Myler holds a Masters degree in Planning and Development Economics and served as president of the Irish Auctioneers & Valuers Institute (IAVI) in 2009, prior to its merger with the SCSI.

“With the country’s economic recovery underway, it is a very exciting time now for the property, construction and land sector and a great time to encourage students to consider surveying as a career path,” Ms Myler said.