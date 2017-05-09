Sales up 7.7% at Grafton Group with strong growth at Woodies

Grafton Group, the builders merchanting and DIY retailer, said its sales for the first four months of the year rose 7.7 per cent, though it said it remains “more cautious” about the prospects for the its largest market in the UK than its Irish or Dutch businesses.

On a like-for-like basis, UK merchanting sales rose 4.8 per cent as it benefitted from restructuring last year, which saw it close 47 branches across its plumbing, heating and contracts businesses in the market last year, at a cost of £19.7 million.

The UK’s trade-only Selco Builders Warehouse business, which is geared towards small jobbing builders, “experienced good demand in its established network,” Grafton said in a trading statement ahead of its annual general meeting in Dublin on Tuesday, adding that a 50th Selco branch will open this month and that it remains on track to add at least 10 new locations this year.

Irish merchanting sales rose 13.6 per cent, like-for-like, but jumped 21.8 per cent on a reported basis, benefitting from euro strength against sterling, the currency in which it reports results. Dutch merchanting sales rose 4.3 per cent, while Belgian sales dropped 3.4 per cent.

In the retailing division, which makes up 6 per cent of group revenue, the Woodie’s business “generated strong revenue growth”, albeit with good demand for seasonal outdoor products in April measures against “a markedly weaker performance” for the same month last year. The group

“The group has had a good start to the year and the outlook is positive,” said chief executive Gavin Slark. “We expect a continuation of the favourable trends in the Irish and Netherlands businesses. In view of the recent economic and political developments, we are more cautious about the UK.”