Pretax profits trebled at John Paul Construction last year

Profits at building and engineering group John Paul Construction more than trebled last year to €1.7 million, according to the latest figures.

Accounts just filed by John Paul Holdings show that group turnover grew 63 per cent to €165 million in 2015, from €101.4 million the previous year.

Operations generated a return of €2.1 million while pretax profits grew to €1.7 million last year, from €497,000 in 2014.

Rental income

The company’s turnover included a €4 million share from a joint venture. Group turnover of €160.8 million included a €1 million contribution from rental income.

John Paul Construction is working on Dublin’s high-capacity data centre.

In London, it is working on the conversion of Valentines House in Ilford from offices to apartments for Development Securities.