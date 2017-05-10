PM Group wins €5m in Asian Development Bank projects

PM Group, the Dublin headquartered construction, engineering and project management services group, has secured a raft of new projects with the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank that will add €4 million to revenue, and sees the continent as a significant growth area.

“In the past six months we have won five new projects with the ADB and the World Bank Group worth €4 million in revenue,” Singapore-based Trevor O’Regan, director of international consulting for PM Group in Asia, told The Irish Times.

In 2012, Asia and the ADB accounted for approximately 15 per cent of PM Group’s international consulting business, while this year it will account for over 50 per cent and revenues have increased threefold in that period.

As well as the ADB and the World Bank, PM Group is hoping to cooperate with the new Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) “in the not too distant future”.

“Our services focus on the preparation of sovereign loans typically in the range of $100 million to $150 million (€92 million to €137 million) for climate-resilient infrastructure in secondary cities and towns across the Greater Mekong Subregion - cities such as Hue in Vietnam, Sihanoukville on the coast of Cambodia - really exciting cutting-edge projects with blue-chip clients,” said Mr O’Regan, who has worked previously in Ireland and Austria.

Ireland joined the Manila-based lender in 2006, becoming the 66th member. PM Group joined a year later after participating in the first Enterprise Ireland-led mission to the ADB in 2007 with a number of other Irish companies.

In the first two years, it proved difficult to get traction, as PM Group had not track record and was not getting shortlisted.

“Anyone who has worked in Asia will tell you that they are receptive to the delivery of remote business services, but not to remote business relationships. You have to invest significant time and energy getting to know your client and I have to say, I found the ADB very approachable once you demonstrate your commitment. Ninety per cent of companies who visit the ADB fall at this first hurdle,” said Mr O’Regan.

In 2009, PM Group decided to commit full-time on targeting the Asian consulting market, and to focus more because of the size of the market.

“We focused on three to four markets in the Greater Mekong Subregion and ASEAN - in particular Vietnam, Myanmar, Lao PDR and Cambodia. This approached eventually paid dividends,” said Mr O’Regan. In terms of the project teams on site and support staff, PM Group has about 70-75 people involved.

There are definitely opportunities for Irish companies in Asia, but Mr O’Regan warns there is no low-hanging fruit and firms must be patient.

“The market is very demanding and probably the most competitive market anywhere. However for those with the stamina and commitment, the future in Asia for Irish companies is very bright,” he said.