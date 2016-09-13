Planning permission for new homes rises but lags Government target

Planning permission for new homes has risen but not to the level needed to meet demand.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show planning was granted for 3,141 homes in the second quarter of 2016, an increase of 1 per cent on same period last year.

They show 2,340 of these permissions were for houses, a decrease of 11.3 per cent on last year.

Conversely, planning was granted for 801 apartment units, a 69.3 per cent increase on the 473 units approved in the second quarter of 2015.

The figures suggest the number of new builds will continue to lag the Government’s target of 25,000 for some time.

One-off houses accounted for 31.5 per cent of all new dwelling units granted planning permission in the three-month period.

Total floor area planned was 1,245 square metres in the second quarter. Of this, 44.5 per cent was for new dwellings, 36.9 per cent for other new constructions and 18.6 per cent for extensions.

The total floor area planned increased by 16.9 per cent in comparison with the same quarter in 2015.

Planning Permissions for new buildings for agricultural purposes increased to 510 this quarter, compared to196 previously.