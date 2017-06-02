Noonan ‘used by Nama’ to deflect from housing crisis

Michael Noonan has been “used by Nama to deflect from the crisis we have in the housing industry”, according to Cork developer Michael O’Flynn.

Mr O’Flynn was referring to an announcement on Thursday when the Minister for Finance warned that the Government would tax speculators for sitting on empty development sites to boost profits as property prices rise by introducing a levy on those sites in the upcoming budget.

In an interview on Newstalk Breakfast Mr O’Flynn said “it suits Nama to get a headline” and that the organisation was using Mr Noonan.

However, Mr O’Flynn added that he’s not defending anyone who’s sitting on land for speculation purposes, but he also saw said it was “a bit unfair to castigate developers and investors”.

The crux of the developer’s argument was that implementation of this tax would impact viability of developing sites. He said the vacant land is not anywhere near sufficient to address the housing crisis and pointed out that some land isn’t capable of development until local authorities put proper infrastructure in place.

Mr Noonan’s purpose for introducing this tax is to get speculators out of holding sites they hope will increase in value. Commenting on that element, Mr O’Flynn said, “unfortunately, some funds have paid too much for land, so it wouldn’t be viable to develop those sites”.