Michael Roney takes on chairman role at Grafton Group

Builders merchanting and DIY group Grafton confirmed on Tuesday the appointment of Michael Roney as non-executive director and chairman of the group.

Mr Roney assumed the role on January 1st from long-serving chairman Michael Chadwick, who joined Grafton in 1975, was appointed to the board in 1979 and served as executive chairman from 1985 to 2011 when he became non-executive chairman.

Michael Roney, chairman of Grafton said: “We wish Michael Chadwick continued success in the future and thank him sincerely for his remarkable contribution and legacy to Grafton over 41 years including 26 years as executive chairman and for his excellent stewardship of the board as non-executive ehairman for the last five and a half years.”

Mr Roney is a former chief executive of Bunzl, the FTSE 100 listed distribution and outsourcing business. Prior to joining Bunzl Mr. Roney was CEO of Goodyear Dunlop Tires Europe having previously been president of Goodyear’s Eastern European, African and Middle Eastern businesses. He is non-executive director of Brown-Forman Corporation, one of the world’s largest US based spirits businesses, and was formerly non-executive director of Johnson Matthey, a specialist chemicals business and world leader in sustainable technologies.