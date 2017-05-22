LafargeHolcim says hires Sika boss as next CEO

LafargeHolcim said on Monday it has hired Sika boss Jan Jenisch to take over as chief executive at the Swiss-French building materials giant, whose previous CEO quit after the company made payments to extremist groups in Syria.

Jenisch, 50, has been the CEO of adhesives maker Sika since January 2012. Paul Schuler, currently Sika’s regional manager Europe Middle East Africa, will replace Jenisch at Sika.