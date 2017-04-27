Kingspan spots weakening UK demand after 24% sales jump

Insulation group Kingspan, which posted better-than-expected profits last year as UK demand for its products remained strong after the Brexit referendum, said on Thursday it has seen its UK order backlog weaken in recent weeks.

The comments were contained in a trading statement, issued by the Cavan-based group hours before its annual general meeting, which also showed that group sales surged 24 per cent €831.2 million in the first three months of the year, compared with the same period in 2016.

The company said that its mainland European markets continued to show signs of recovery with “decent” sales volumes overall in the first quarter, while business in the US was a “a little more encouraging than conditions experienced at the end of last year”.

While the UK, which accounts for more than a quarter of group sales, “remains solid overall,” Kingspan, led by chief executive Gene Murtagh, said this key market it has become “a little softer than at the turn of the year.”

Turning to order backlogs , it said that although the pipeline is encouraging in most of its markets, it has been “trending weaker in the UK in recent weeks”.

The group said that first-half earnings growth will be lower than the rate of sales expansion as its profit margins are squeezed by a time lag in its ability to pass on its own rising costs to customers.

“The key trading priority is the pass-through of increases in input costs, and the associated lag likely to persist in a tight supply environment into the second quarter and perhaps beyond,” Kingspan said.

Kingspans’ first-quarter sales rose by 14 per cent when the positive impact of acquisitions were stripped out. Analysts at Investec in Dublin said the growth rate beat their 8 per cent estimate, while Davy said this figure was “far ahead or our organic revenue growth estimate of 6 per cent for the year overall”.

“Overall, this appears to be a strong start to the year but the like-for-like sales growth likely contains a large element of price /[increases/]to offset higher input costs and, as the company indicates, this is still likely to result in margin dilution,” Investec said.

Net debt rose by €29 million during the first quarter to €457 million, driven by seasonal investment in working capital. It ended the reporting period with €639 million of undrawn credit facilities and cash balances.