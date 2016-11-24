Jones Engineering says sales up 9 per cent to €340 million

Jones Engineering, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the State, is targeting further growth in Europe and the Middle East after it grew its sales last year, it says, by 9 per cent to €340 million.

The 125-year old group, which specialises in providing construction services for multinationals, says it derives 50 per cent of its revenues from abroad. It operates in several countries including Saudi Arabia and Sweden

“We are targeting increased turnover in 2016 and will continue to develop international opportunities from across Europe, the Middle East and beyond,” said Jim Curley, its chief executive.