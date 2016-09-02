Ires Reit applies for planning for 492 apartments in Dundrum

Irish Residential Properties Reit has submitted a planning application for the construction of 492 apartments and retail and commercial space in Sandyford in south Dublin.

The proposed development consists of three blocks on a 2.8 acre site at the heart of the Sandyford business district, to be built over a substantially completed three-storey underground car park which was unfinished by the previous developer.

The publicly-quoted Reit currently owns 335 apartments in the completed section of the so-called Rockbrook scheme.

Irish Residential Properties Reit, which raised €200 million in an initial public offering in 2014, is primarily focused on residential rental accommodation and currently has 2,377 apartments under management in Ireland. The company raised a further €215 million of equity in 2015.